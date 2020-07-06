Wandering bear tranquilized in Missouri

MISSOURI (WMBD) — The black bear known as “Bruno” who roamed the west side of central Illinois was finally tranquilized Sunday in Elsberry, Mo.

Elsberry Police Department released a statement on Facebook with a photo of Bruno in a subdued position after local conservation units managed to tranquilize the bear. Bruno made it to St. Charles County on July 1 before being spotted and quickly sedated over the holiday weekend.

Bruno made himself known on the radar back in June when he was spotted in Wisconsin. He has migrated hundreds of yards since then in the hopes of finding a mate. He was moved away from the metro area for everyone’s safety.

