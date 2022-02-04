Washington dad arrested for murder of infant son

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Few details have been released, but a Washington infant has died, and his father has been arrested.

Thursday, Jan. 19, paramedics with the Washington Fire Department responded to a call for an infant in distress. The child was transported to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to a press release.

The Washington Police Department continued to investigate the situation, which lead to the arrest of Zachary David Van Winsen, 29, of Washington.

Van Winsen has been confirmed to be the boy’s father and was arrested for first-degree murder.

Anyone with information regarding this case is requested to call the Washington Police Department at 309-444-2313.