CHICAGO, Ill. (WMBD) — Joined by Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Gov. JB Pritzker delivered an update on COVID-19 from Rush Hospital.

Pritzker took the opportunity Tuesday to note the state was marking day two of the mask mandate being lifted. Additionally, vaccinations are on the rise, he said.

“Throughout this pandemic, we have taken action to save lives while keeping our economy open, and I’m proud Illinoisans have done the hard work that has made our state a leader in the Midwest,” he said.

Residents are still welcome to wear masks, he said, and because of that, he called on people to treat each other with kindness and compassion.

“Each of our actions in the presence of a deadly disease can affect the next person. COVID has not been eradicated,” he said.

Pritzker went on to praise Illinoisans for the way they were able to ban together for the goal of saving lives. Despite the challenges, Pritzker said he knew Illinoisans would push on.

“I have never doubted the ability of the people of this state to see it through,” he said.

Front-line workers, especially sacrificed a lot during the pandemic. Pritzker went on to call them “warriors,” expressing how grateful he was for their dedication.

Dr. Ezike, he said, is one of those. She attended 161 press conferences with him and was a “beacon of stability for millions during a time of tremendous uncertainty.”

As of March 14, she will no longer work for the State of Illinois, Pritzker announced.

“She will go down in the history books as a woman who changed our lives for the better. She saved many, many lives,” he said.

The day was then officially declared Dr. Ngozi Ezike Day.

Amaal Tokars, the assistant director at IDPH will take over in the interim while a replacement for Ezike is sought.