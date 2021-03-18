WATCH: Gov. JB Pritzker announces all Illinoisans 16 and older eligible for vaccines April 12

"Step by step, we can get out of this the same way we came into it: together"

CHICAGO, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker will be joined by Dr. Ezike to give a COVID-19 update Thursday, March 18.

Beginning Monday, April 12, eligibility will be extended to all Illinoisans 16 years old and older. Additional populations will be made eligible prior to that date, Pritzker said.

Vaccines are the fastest way to return to normal life, Pritzker said, and encouraged all Illinoisans to continue to wear masks and get vaccinated when it’s their turn.

“Step by step, we can get out of this the same way we came into it: together,” he said.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said the demand is currently outweighing the supply but believes this will change as time progresses.

“The increasing vaccination rates are how we will move forward, and how we will get closer and closer to herd immunity,” she said.

All three vaccines currently authorized for use are safe, she said. Those who have been vaccinated should continue to follow CDC recommendations and wear a mask.

“Masks will not be forever, but until more people are vaccinated, this will be the path forward,” she said.

Dr. Ezike said Illinois is in the “25th mile of this marathon” but the end is in site.