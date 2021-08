CHICAGO, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov J.B. Pritzker is holding a COVID-19 press conference and is expected to order a new indoor mask mandate for everyone ages two and up.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the governor will also announce a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all K-12 and higher education employees, in addition to the statewide indoor mask mandate for residents.

The statewide mandate will be for gyms, schools, restaurants, bars, grocery stores, and indoor venues.