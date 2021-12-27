Gov. Pritzker announces vaccine clinic expansions to meet COVID booster demand

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state will double personnel and add at least 100 workers to regional sites administering vaccinations to help meet the growing demand for the COVID-19 vaccine booster.
Pritzker made the announcement Monday afternoon, saying the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) will work with local health department mass vaccination operations across the state.
“I’m announcing this surge staffing to support our local health departments to vaccinate and boost tens of thousands more Illinoisans,” Pritzker said.
The free clinics are open to anyone 12 and older who needs a first or second dose. Adults can mix and match their booster vaccines, but 16 and 17-year-olds can only receive the Pfizer-BioNTech booster.
Information on available boosters:
|Pfizer-BioNTech
|16 years and older | Six months after second Pfizer-BioNTech dose
|Moderna
|18 years and older | Six months after second Moderna dose
|Johnson & Johnson
|18 years and older | Two months after initial vaccination
Community-Based Testing Sites:
|Aurora
|Arlington Heights
|South Holland
|Fairview Heights
|Peoria
|Near Premium Outlet Mall
2450 N. Farnsworth Avenue
|Arlington Race Track
823 Wilke Road
|South Suburban College
15800 State Street
|St. Clair Square Mall
134 St. Clair Square
|Peoria Civic Center
698 Fulton Street
|8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Monday —
Saturday
|8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Monday —
Saturday
|8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Monday —
Saturday
|8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Monday —
Saturday
|8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Monday —
Saturday
|Bloomington
|Champaign
|Harwood Heights
|Rockford
|Waukegan
|Interstate Center 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington
|Market Place Shopping Center
2000 N. Neil St., Champaign
|6959 W. Forest Preserve Rd., Chicago
|1321 Sandy Hollow Road, Rockford
|102 W. Water Street, Waukegan
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Monday —
Saturday
|8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Monday —
Saturday
|7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Monday —
Saturday
|8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Monday —
Saturday
|8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Monday —
Saturday
While several locations will accept walk-ups, appointments can be scheduled at each clinic at the links below:
Peoria County: www.pcchd.org
McLean County: https://health.mcleancountyil.gov/790/COVID-19-Vaccine
IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike emphasized those who have not yet been vaccinated should consider doing so.