WATCH LIVE: Gov. Pritzker to sign green energy bill Wednesday morning

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is set to sign a massive clean energy omnibus package passed by the Illinois Senate Monday.

Under Senate Bill 2408, one million electric vehicles would be on Illinois’ roads over the next nine years, and Illinois would move to 100% clean energy by 2050. It will close private, for-profit coal plants with an electrical capacity of over 25 megawatts by 2030 as well as municipal coal-fired power plants and gas-fired power plants by 2045.

As part of the package, Illinois nuclear power plants will receive a $700 million subsidy. More specifically, the plan gave Exelon $694 million to keep the Byron and Dresden plants operational.