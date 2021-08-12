Gov. Pritzker signs legislation improving first responders physical safety, mental health in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a set of bills Thursday morning that aim to improve the physical safety and mental health of first responders in the state.

The goal of the bills, Senate Bill 1913, House Bill 3656, and Senate Bill 1575 is to strengthen Scott’s Law and help keep first responders safe on the roads as well as improve mental health resources. According to Scott’s Law, drivers approaching a vehicle with its hazard lights on must slow down and move over.

“When we are in crisis, first responders show up with the tools, skills, and courage to help us at a moment’s notice – without hesitation. It’s our responsibility to provide our heroes with the protection and resources they need to make their work safer,” Pritzker said. “I’m proud to sign these three measures today, but I want to remind you: our strongest asset in protecting our law enforcement is not a law on the books, but our people on the ground. This is a wake-up call to every resident of Illinois. Your distracted driving could be someone else’s worst nightmare – and no text is worth that.”

Pritzker was joined by lawmakers, Lauren Frank, the wife of State Trooper Brian Frank who is in critical condition following a Scott’s Law violation, and Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly, who echoed support for the legislation.

“Words of encouragement and support are appreciated, but words are not enough. Actions, large or small, are what count, and I know Gov. Pritzker and our legislative sponsors understand that,” Kelly said. “Troopers like Brian Frank and the first responders across our state are the few who quietly dedicate their careers and their lives to serving the public and helping others. They do it because they believe in it. These bills will help to support them as they serve us.”

Senate Bill 1913

Senate Bill 1913 authorizes the court to order community service in addition to other penalties for violating Scott’s Law.

An ISP report earlier this year showed 1,340 violations of the law occurred over the course of 19 days between Feb. 18 and March 7. The new law aims to protect workers pulling over on the highway to do their jobs.

“Scott’s Law should be common sense, yet every day dozens of people are breaking it and putting officers at risk. This has to change. Writing a check for a fine doesn’t seem to be enough for some people, so we need to do all we can to make sure the purpose of this law is heard loud and clear — and we do that by requiring people to give up their free time to do community service work,” said State Sen. Julie Morrison (D-Lake Forest). “Far too many officers have been recklessly injured or killed simply for doing their jobs, and I thank Governor Pritzker for ensuring no other family has to endure the pain of a call that says their loved one was run down while protecting their community.”

This law will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2022.

House Bill 3656

By clarifying a motorist’s duty to respond to an emergency scene on the road, House Bill 3656 enhances Scott’s Law protections. In addition, a Move Over Early Warning Task Force will be created to study how technologies can be used to help drivers navigate through emergency zones safely. The findings of the study will be presented to the General Assembly in early 2023.

“First responders put themselves at risk every day, but we can help lower that risk,” said Assistant Majority Leader Tony Munoz (D-Chicago). “When you see flashing lights on the side of the road, move over—it’s the law. This action can save the lives of those who are trying to protect us.”

The law also adds that it is a factor in aggravation if a driver commits a Scott’s Law violation while using a handheld cell phone.

“The events of the last few days remind us of the incredible sacrifices first responders make for us,” said State Rep. Fran Hurley (D-Chicago). “We can’t pass a law to prevent bad people from doing evil things to police officers, but we can enact new laws to support our first responders when they need it the most, and now is one of those times.”

This law will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2022.

Senate Bill 1575

Senate Bill 1575 mandates the creation of an online resource page with a comprehensive collection of mental health resources for first responders. These include crisis services, wellness, trauma information, nutrition, stress reduction, anxiety, depression, violence prevention, suicide prevention, and substance abuse prevention.

This resource will be developed by the Illinois Department of Human Services’ Division of Mental Health, with a target launch date of Jan. 2022.

“Our first responders are facing immense pressures and need real support systems so that they can attend to their health, both physical and mental,” said State Sen. Robert Martwick (D-Chicago). “These measures ensure that first responders who need to address mental health issues have resources readily available to help them.”

The law goes into effect immediately.