Pritzker gives COVID-19 update Monday afternoon

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is set to give an update on the latest COVID-19 surge in the state Monday afternoon.

The press conference will take place at the James R. Thompson Center in downtown Chicago at approximately 1 p.m.