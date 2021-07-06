WATCH: Pritzker signs bill expanding healthcare access across Illinois

Governor also highlights urgent need for blood donations

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill that aims to expand access to healthcare statewide.

He made it official while visiting a Red Cross Blood donation drive outside Chicago Tuesday.

“Many Illinoisans who suddenly found themselves in need of Medicaid coverage in the face of COVID-19 now won’t find the rug pulled out from under them,” Pritzker said.

A number of changes are included in Senate Bill 2294, including an increase in Medicaid coverage and the implementation of new Medicaid-adjacent services by the Illinois Department of Health and Family Services (HFS) and other agencies.

The legislation provides:

Continued Medicaid eligibility through the COVID-19 public health emergency and up to 12 months after it expires, regardless of whether federally required or funded

Medicaid coverage for whole-health programs

Veteran support specialists so our heroes receive care that recognizes their unique struggles

Individual and group programs for those seeking help ending their tobacco addiction

An expansion of mental health resources through the addition of clinical professional counselors and the creation of a comprehensive statewide behavioral health strategy

A requirement that in-patient status be given to anyone in need experiencing an opioid overdose, ensuring that lower-income residents aren’t turned away when they need it most

New coverage of kidney transplant medications regardless of residency, building on the state’s nation-leading efforts to ensure the health of undocumented people

An expansion of HFS’s Medicaid enrollment assistance program through application agents, technical assistance, and outreach grants

An $80 million increase in the supportive living facility (SLF) rate — a 10% increase until March 31, 2022 — paid through federal ARPA funds

The legislation addresses health inequities and obstacles. The bill also establishes new programs, improves training, and creates a Community Health Worker certification program.

In addition to expanding Medicaid eligibility to those not yet eligible, the law extends emergency benefits for months to come.

Pritzker said rather than simply focusing on zip codes, skin colors, or circumstances, he stressed everyone should have access to a healthcare system that addresses all healthcare needs.

“Healthcare is a human right. Here in Illinois, we won’t stop until everyone can access all aspects of it,” Pritzker said.

Earlier this year, Pritzker signed the Illinois Health Care and Human Services Reform Act into law.

Gov. Pritzker also underlined the critically low level of blood supply. In recent years, hospitals have observed a surge in blood needs, and residents are encouraged to donate.

Those looking for a location to donate can visit the American Red Cross website and enter their zip code under the “Find a Drive” heading.