SPRINGFIELD (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is set to discuss a proposal passed in the Illinois Senate Thursday afternoon that will appropriate $2.7 billion to the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund.

Pritzker intends for the money in the trust fund to be used to support small business balance sheets

“Today we mark yet another milestone in getting Illinois’ fiscal house in order — paying down $4.1 billion in debt for health insurance, college programs, pensions and unemployment,” Pritzker said.

“These actions are saving Illinois taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars in interest payments and reducing the burden that would fall onto businesses and workers over the next decade. Democrats in the General Assembly are overcoming the difficult circumstances of our past and putting working families first.” J.B. Pritzker, IL Governor

The bill now heads to the governor’s desk, where Pritzker said he is looking forward to signing it into law.