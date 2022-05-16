SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — State Treasurer Michael Frerichs spoke in Springfield Monday, addressing unclaimed property in the state, and celebrating one million payments for such properties since 2015.

Peoria County alone has more than 304,000 unclaimed properties, according to a press release from the treasurer’s office. About $1.4 billion in unclaimed property has already been returned statewide, but Frerichs plans to return an additional $50.2 million to Peoria-area residents.

In the press conference, Frerichs said one in four Illinoisans will find unclaimed property.

To find out if you or your family has unclaimed property, go to icash.illinoistreasurer.gov.

You can watch the full press conference on the video player above.