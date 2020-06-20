Closings
There are currently 48 active closings. Click for more details.

What will school be like this fall? Guidelines expected soon

State News

by: AP Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — School will be different when a new academic year starts this fall, but whether students are still learning remotely or the number of days per week they attend class will likely vary by location and district.

The Illinois State Board of Education is expected to release health and safety guidelines by the end of June for districts trying to prepare for fall during the coronavirus pandemic. Some will be requirements, such as wearing masks or cleaning regimens for school facilities. But Illinois State Schools Superintendent Carmen Ayala says there won’t be a one-size-fits-all approach.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Takeout & Delivery Guide

National Unemployment Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News