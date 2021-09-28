Winnebago County Coroner agrees to be placed on administrative leave

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz has agreed to go on paid administrative leave until his criminal cases are resolved, County Board Chairman Joseph Chiarelli announced Monday.

Hintz is accused of fraud, forgery and stealing property from the dead.

Because Hintz is an elected official, neither the Winnebago County Board nor the Rockford Mayor have any power to remove him from office.

The Board voted to ask Hintz to resign, but after he failed to do so, enlisted the Winnebago County Sheriff to remove his access to the Coroner’s Office and county administration buildings.

Hintz is due back in court on October 8th.