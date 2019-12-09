Winning Lotto ticket sold in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — Those who purchased a Lucky Day Lotto ticket in Peoria might want to check the numbers right away; a $400,000 winning ticket was drawn on Monday.

The winning ticket was purchased at Marathon, 3712 University Ave., in Peoria and matched all five numbers – 02 – 08- 16 – 25 – 29 – to win the jackpot. The retailer will receive a bonus of $4,000, or 1% of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.

The Illinois Lottery urges the lucky winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they visit one of the Lottery’s five Prize Centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights.

Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.