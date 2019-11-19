Woman charged with killing Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, cutting baby out of womb gives birth

CHICAGO (WGN) — A woman charged in the brutal murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez and her unborn son has given birth at Stroger Hospital.

Desiree Figueroa, 25, gave birth on Nov. 1 at Stroger Hospital, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. She is now back in police custody.

According to prosecutors, Desiree and her mother Clarisa Figueroa lured 19-year-old Ochoa-Lopez to their home, strangled her and cut her unborn child from her womb.

Clarisa Figueroa was also accused of claiming the infant boy as her own. The baby died 53 days later, and his death was ruled a homicide.

The Figueroas are due in court Tuesday.