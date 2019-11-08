State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth hosting a free breakfast to honor local veterans

PEORIA Ill.- State Representative Jehan Gordon-Booth, (D-Peoria), is inviting local veterans to join her for a free breakfast this Saturday, November 9th, to honor local veterans.

On Saturday, veterans and their family can enjoy free pancakes, sausages, coffee and juice at the Laborers’ Local 165 Hall on North Catalina Road in Peoria. Gordon-Booth and volunteers will help serve the veterans.

“Local veterans have sacrificed immensely in order for us to enjoy the democratic freedoms we hold most dearly,” Gordon-Booth said.

The breakfast will be held at 8:00 a.m. and will go until 10:30 a.m.