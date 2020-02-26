State Sen. Weaver proposes regional minimum wage legislation, the governor disagrees

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) A local lawmaker wants to slow down the minimum wage increases. Republican State Senator Chuck Weaver proposing legislation for downstate Illinois.

His plan, SB3396, would break up the state into six regions. Each region would create its own minimum wage; however, that would change in 2026.

At that point, pay would have to go up 5% each year until people make $15 an hour.

The governor disagrees with that approach.

“I think someone doing a job anywhere in the state is worth the same as somebody who does a job anywhere else in the state,” said Gov. J.B. Pritzker. “What we did do though, to provide some assistance to downstate businesses is to provide a tax credit.”

That credit aims to reduce the burden the increasing wage puts on small businesses by giving a portion of that money back come tax time.

Synopsis As Introduced

Amends the Minimum Wage Law. Provides that units of local government may enact ordinances to opt into a reduced minimum wage that is less than the wage otherwise required under the Law. Provides for minimum wages based upon a percentage of the otherwise required minimum wage depending upon the region of the State. Establishes 6 regions for purposes of determining the minimum wage. Provides that in regions where the minimum wage is reduced, the unit of local government must establish a procedure to increase the local minimum wage by at least 5% per year beginning January 1, 2026, and continuing until the local minimum wage is established at $15 per hour. Provides for reduced minimum wages for employees who have not worked 650 hours during a calendar year for an employer. Effective immediately.