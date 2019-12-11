Stocking Stuffer Store opens Thursday in Peoria for local kids

PEORIA, Ill.– Starting Thursday for as little as $1 up to $8, any Central Illinois kid under the age of 12 can buy a gift for every person on his or her list. The Stocking Stuffer Store has volunteers at the ready to assist with purchases.

Parents set a budget and then the kids have full control over what they buy and for who. The long-time Peoria fundraiser benefits Crittenton Centers a crisis nursery and child development center.

This is our 36th annual Stocking Stuffer Store so this tradition has been going on and has now been passed on to the second generation. So now, we have people who shopped at the store as children are so excited to bring their children back to shop at the store. Sandy Garza, Development & Marketing Director | Crittenton Center

The Stocking Stuffer Store runs December 12 – 22 at two locations Northwoods Mall and the Shoppes at Grand Prairie. Northwoods Mall is located at 2200 W. War Memorial Dr. in Peoria; The Shoppes at Grand Prairie is located at 5201 W. War Memorial Dr., also in Peoria.

“They get to feel empowered too,” said Garza. “They got everyone on the list something, they stuck to their budget and they get to keep a surprise, right? So that’s exciting. What’s so special is the kids get to go shopping while mom and dad wait and then it’s all a special surprise on Christmas morning what they actually receive.”

Northwoods Mall

December 12 – 22

Thursday & Fridays 4 pm – 8 pm

Saturday 10 am – 8 pm

Sundays 12 pm – 5 pm

The Shoppes at Grand Prairie

Saturdays and Sundays ONLY

December 14 & 15, 21 & 22

Saturday 10 am – 5 pm

Sunday 12 pm – 5 pm

Crittenton Centers has been serving the Peoria community for 127 years. Its mission is to protect and nurture children and families in the Peoria community. Crittenton Centers’ services include The Crisis Nursery, Child Development Center, and Family Services. For more information CLICK HERE.