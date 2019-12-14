“Such a giver’s heart:” EP!C releases statement on passing of Nancy Vorrath

PEORIA, Ill. — The husband of the woman that was found dead at her home last month was arrested for first-degree murder, police said, which marked the city’s 25th homicide of the year.

The Peoria Police Department said 60-year-old Peoria woman Nancy Vorrath was found unresponsive and not breathing at 1 p.m. on Nov. 23 at her residence in the 3300 block of Lexington Court.

Upon arrival, Peoria officers were advised that the victim was found with her head in a water-filled utility sink and was unresponsive. Paramedics, along with the Peoria Fire Department, provided emergency life-saving measures. Despite resuscitative efforts, Vorrath was pronounced deceased at 2:07 p.m. that day.

The information detectives gathered eventually made them change their investigation from suicide to homicide.

Friday, law enforcement met with Vorrath’s husband, 63-year-old Michael L. Vorrath, at Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood’s office. He was told the death was ruled a homicide and was taken into custody without incident; he was then arrested for first-degree murder and was transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Harwood said Vorrath’s autopsy findings demonstrate that she died from drowning; she also suffered multiple, and significant blunt force injuries, consistent with inflicted trauma. Her toxicology report was benign.

Visitations and funeral services were held for Vorrath earlier this month.

Nancy worked at EP!C for over a decade, the nonprofit provides education, employment and residential opportunities to people with disabilities. They released an official statement to WMBD on Saturday morning.