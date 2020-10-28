Suspect accused of stealing puppies arrested

PEORIA COUNTY, Il. (WMBD) — Another suspect is in custody after puppies were stolen from a home on Lancaster Road earlier this month.

Lester Hoots, 65, is charged with residential burglary from the incident. Four our malamute puppies were taken from a home and returned to the owner, Nathaniel Bartell.

Hoots had previously spoken to WMBD when he was accused as a suspect, saying he was only trying to rescue the puppies, claiming that Bartell runs a puppy mill. Bartell has denied that allegation.

Another suspect, 37-year-old Robert Rook of Farmington, was taken into custody on Saturday.

Rook mentioned that he, Hoots, Brian Miller, and Kenny Harbuckle had planned to take the dogs.

This story will be updated.