Tax deadline extended to May 17, what this means for taxpayers

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Taxes are usually due April 15, but for the second year in a row, the Internal Revenue Service extended the deadline to May 17.

A local tax preparer said that extension only applies to annual tax filings.

“Typically the taxes are due, and the first quarter estimated tax payment is due on the same day. Some folks have to pay extra taxes quarterly, and I think logically a lot of folks think ‘well I have another month to pay that’ as well, but that’s not the case,” said William Sharpe, president of Total Income Tax in Peoria.

Sharpe added the IRS is short-staffed, so people may be waiting a while to get their refund.

“A lot of folks have experienced delays with their refunds for no apparent reason … I have somebody that I just spoke to earlier today [whose] been waiting about five weeks, and I look at the file, [and] there’s really no reason that she should wait that long,” he said.

He advised people to resist any planning or budgeting until “you physically get the refund in your hands.”

Last year, the tax filing deadline was extended to July 15.