Tazewell County Clerk retains new vendor for record management

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman on Wednesday, April 7, announced a new software vendor for record management.

Fidlar Technologies will replace two vendors in July and will be responsible for managing land records for the Recorder of Deeds office and vital statistics for the county clerk.

Ackerman said the upgraded software comes at no cost to taxpayers, will help streamline productivity, and put Tazewell County on par with similar counties.

“Our software will be with our comparable counties and I believe with the additional features we’ll be offering we will be exceeding our comparable counties,” he said.

Fidlar is used by 65 County Clerks and Recorder of Deeds throughout Illinois, and has clients in 270 counties in 16 states nationwide.