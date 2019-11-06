Tazwell County Drug Court program celebrates newest graduate

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill.– A rigorous Tazewell County Drug Court Program helps change lives for the better. Wednesday, it celebrated yet another graduate since it started in 2011.

Vicki Crum joins 36 other graduates of the drug court program.

She’s been a part of it for 34 months. She says that the support from the curriculum has helped her stay on a path of sobriety.

You gotta do the work and it was hard. On the bus coming from Peoria, it was very hard, but I’m real proud of myself As you go along and do good, they ease up on you. And it was good to have people proud of you because it’s not something I had a lot of in my life. Vicki Crum, Drug Court Graduate

The program currently has 29 participants.

Judge Michael Risinger said “This program is rigorous and tough; it changes lives for the better. We are proud to reward our participant for her success.”

The Tazewell County Drug Court is holding another graduation in January where three people will join the group of alumni.

This is the greatest day that a judge could ever have, and so I wish it was graduation day every week. Judge Michael Risinger

The Drug Court staff is made up of members from varying disciplines, including Probation, Treatment, Law Enforcement, Prosecutor’s office, the Public Defender’s office, and the judiciary.