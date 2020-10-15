Teachers in Unit will be receiving a pay raise starting this year

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) – Teachers in Unit 5 can expect a bump in pay, every year until 2023. On Wednesday night the district approved a new three year contract for teachers that would effectively bump up the base pay.

The contract is as follows, the entry level salary for an incoming teacher with a bachelor’s degree is being increased from $37,600 to $38,108 ($38,965 including Board paid Teacher Retirement System) during the current school year.

Next school year it’ll be raised to $38,584 ($39,452 including Board paid TRS). The following (2022-2023 school year) it will be raised to $39,124 ($40,004 including Board paid TRS).

“On a typical teacher salary schedule, based on their years of experience and education, their rate of pay comes from the base,” said Superintendent Dr. Kristen Kendrick-Weikle. “By increasing the base, other teachers will feel a ripple effect, and get an increase as well.”

The contract will run until after the 2022-2023 school year.

