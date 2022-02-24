PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria teen allegedly involved in a stabbing death now has a trial date after pleading not guilty.

Damony Thompson, 19, was arrested in connection to a murder on Feb. 7. He has been charged with mob action, relating to the death of Jawuan D. Lowe, 16.

Thursday, Thompson appeared in person and plead not guilty to the one count of mob action. Thompson was originally charged with first-degree murder for his involvement in a fight near Hanssler Place and Bootz Avenue.

Gerald Lowe, Jawuan’s grandfather, told WMBD that Thompson admitted to stabbing his grandson in the back, so he should be charged with murder.

“I want him to be charged with murder ’cause he stabbed him in the back. You know that’s what a coward would do. Stab somebody in the back,” he said. “I wish the judge could have switched it over and gave him murder. Without giving him murder, he feels like he’s getting away with it.”

Lowe scoffed at Thompson’s bond amount.

“$25,000 bond to get out. And there’s somebody that’s dead, you know we still grieving over this,” he said. “I just can’t believe this is happening. You know it made me feel like you can go and stab somebody in the back and get a $25,000 bonds You know that bond should have been way higher than that.”

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for May 5, and the trial is set to begin May 16.

Thompson remains in the Peoria County Jail on a $25,000 bond.