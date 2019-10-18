Teenager arrested after stealing truck from Bloomington, driving it to Peoria

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — A teenager is under arrest Friday after a two-city road trip, in police say was a stolen truck.

Four juveniles were detained, but only one ended up being arrested after a truck was stolen from Bloomington.

Peoria Police tells WMBD around 3:00 a.m. Friday morning they were called to Trewyn Ave. on reports of a stolen vehicle.

The Police Department stopped the driver of a truck by Harrison Homes after they attempted to getaway.

On the same night, another vehicle was found on Freidan St. that was also stolen from Bloomington.

Cody Weber says he is the owner of one of these stolen trucks.

He had a long night when he says Bloomington Police came to his door at 3:00 a.m.

“I had someone come into my personal space, violate my personal space, and take my vehicle from my drive. And yet I’m here gonna have to pay the deductible on my insurance. They basically get a slap on the wrist,” Weber said.

Weber says he’s never seen anything like this in his neighborhood before, and that his neighbors said the same thing.

“We haven’t been here very long, but absolutely no problems out here so far. I’ve talked to a couple of people in the neighborhood they said the same thing. They’ve lived here a long time and haven’t seen anything like this,” Weber said.

Bloomington police declined to comment on the incidents.