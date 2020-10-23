Teenager stabbed in Pekin

PEKIN, Il. (WMBD) — A Pekin teenager is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed.

Pekin Police responded to the area of 18th Street and Market Street just before 9:00 Thursday night for a stabbing victim. Reports say the suspects fled the scene on foot.

Police were able to locate two suspects in the 1600 block of Broadway.

The suspects have been identified as 29-year-old Joshua Ubell and 36-year-old Edward Youmans. Both are charged with aggravated battery and mob action.

The 18-year-old’s injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Pekin Police say there is no threat to the community, and the incident remains under investigation.

