Teenager stabbed in Pekin

PEKIN, Il. (WMBD) — A Pekin teenager is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed.
Pekin Police responded to the area of 18th Street and Market Street just before 9:00 Thursday night for a stabbing victim. Reports say the suspects fled the scene on foot.
Police were able to locate two suspects in the 1600 block of Broadway.
The suspects have been identified as 29-year-old Joshua Ubell and 36-year-old Edward Youmans. Both are charged with aggravated battery and mob action.
The 18-year-old’s injuries are considered non-life threatening.
Pekin Police say there is no threat to the community, and the incident remains under investigation.
Latest Headlines
- Local election officials assure the public ballots are safe from foreign interference
- Dream center to offer mobile showers to the Peoria homeless community
- Who won the Trump-Biden debate? 6 key moments from the final showdown
- Current Peoria mayoral race entirely made up of diverse candidates
- Peoria road closure due to water main break