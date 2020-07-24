Tesla accuses Rivian of stealing trade secrets

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) – Tesla Inc. is taking Rivian Automotive to court.

According to a Bloomberg article, the company is accusing Rivian of taking Tesla employees who then took trade secrets to Rivian.

Earlier this week the Normal Town Council approved plans for a Rivian expansion. The addition will add 600,000 square feet to their site and will help Rivian address the demand for their vehicles.

According to Bloomberg Tesla has previously sued former employees for taking trade secrets to other companies.

Rivian replied in a statement the lawsuit is baseless.

Rivian has made headlines garnering support from companies like Amazon, Ford, and T Rowe Price.