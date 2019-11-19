Thanksgiving gas prices projected to be highest in five years, travelers say it won’t impede plans

CENTRAL ILLINOIS– For those planning to gas up for Thanksgiving, according to Gas Buddy, Monday may be your best bet to make your penny go that extra mile. Gas prices have been falling and millions are projected to hit the road during the holidays.

“I hear that they’re going to be up, but like, what can we do?” said Mauro Billa. “You know? We have to keep going. We have to have gas.”

Yet gas prices on Thanksgiving are likely to be the highest it’s been since Thanksgiving 2014. According to GasBuddy’s Annual Holiday Travel Survey, 30% of participants said high gas prices were impacting their travel plans, a 2% decrease from last year. 2019 is expected to see a 7% increase in travelers on the road for Thanksgiving compared to 2018, with more than half of drivers having 1-2 passengers in the car with them. Nearly one fifth of drivers expect to spend 4-6 hours in the car.

Still travelers say they’ll pay the money to see family.

“The holidays, they only come around once every year you know, so it’s good to celebrate together and stay together with them,” said Billa. “That’s important.”

Aggressive driving habits like speeding, rapid acceleration and braking as they can cost drivers up to an extra $477 per year in fuel consumption.

