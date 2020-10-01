Third person arrested in connection to a Peoria homicide

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

PEORIA, Il. (WMBD) — A third person has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of 21-year-old Terrence Dunigan in the 3300 block of West Woodhill Lane.

Mikeal Reed, 17, has been charged with first degree murder, two others are also in custody.

Talya Zolicoffer Jr., 19, and Keon Patterson, 16, are also charged with first degree murder.

Reed’s bond has been set at $1 million. Zolicoffer and Patterson’s bonds are each $500,000.

All three are set to be arraigned Thursday, October 1.

