Three mumps cases confirmed in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Three mumps cases have been confirmed in McLean County, according to the McLean County Health Department.

“All three cases were in their early 20’s and were appropriately vaccinated based on verified immunization records,” the Health Department’s release read.

“We have had mumps cases in our community over the last few years so we know mumps is present”, explains Melissa Graven, Communicable Disease Program Supervisor at the McLean County Health Department adding, “but we want to take this opportunity to protect and promote the health of our community by reminding everyone of the signs and symptoms of mumps; the importance of staying home and calling your health care provider if you suspect you, or your child, has mumps; and, ensure the community is up-to-date with the MMR vaccine.”

“Even though all the cases were appropriately vaccinated and still contracted mumps, the vaccine can also provide protection from developing more serious symptoms and complications,” Graven said.

The McLean County Health Department wants to remind what you can do to prevent getting and/or spreading mumps.

· Make sure you are up to date with the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine;

· Avoid close contact with individuals who are sick;

· Avoid sharing drinks, eating utensils, a cigarette with others;

· Wash your hands well and frequently with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer;

Clean frequently touched surfaces (doorknobs, tables, desks, counters) regularly with soap and water or with cleaning wipes;

· Stay home if you do feel like you have symptoms of mumps; and, contact your healthcare provider. Until you know for sure, you should isolate yourself as much as possible. If you get swollen salivary glands, ovaries or testicles, you should be tested for mumps.

Mumps is a contagious disease that is caused by a virus. Symptoms commonly include fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, loss of appetite and swelling of their salivary (also called parotid) glands.

This is what causes the puffy cheeks and a tender, swollen jaw. The virus can also cause swelling in the testicles and ovaries, but these symptoms are rare.

The mumps virus spreads through direct contact with saliva or respiratory droplets from the mouth, sharing items that have saliva on them, touching objects or surfaces with unwashed hands, nose, or throat.

Someone with mumps can spread the virus two days before experiencing any symptoms through five days after symptoms appear.

The symptoms generally appear 12-25 days after exposure. There is no treatment for mumps but supportive care such as rest, fluids, and medication to assist with fever and/or pain-relief can help with recovery.

McLean County Health Department is available to provide MMR vaccinations to both children and adults. To schedule an MMR vaccination for an adult at the McLean County Health Department, call 309-888-5435. For children, call 309-888-5455. The health department accepts both private and public health insurance. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/mumps