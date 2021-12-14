Peoria Police and student-athletes team up to stop community violence

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is teaming up with student-athletes from Quest Charter Academy to help stop community violence Tuesday.

100 students athletes and community leaders signed a promise to solve their differences in non-violent ways. This is in response to the record 34 homicides that occurred in Peoria this year.

At 3 p.m. police escorted two charter buses filled with students to their basketball game at Bradley University. During halftime at the varsity game, Quest will present the signed promise.

“Have some fun at the basketball game and bring light to the violence in our community and let our kids, let them know that these 86 kids along with others we are promising that we are not going to use violence to solve our problems,” Quest Charter Academy Athletic Director Elmer Dickerson said.

The goal of the event is to have 1,000 people attend the game and wear white to show solidarity with the cause.

This story will be updated.