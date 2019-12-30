Top Stories of 2019, Number 10-6

CENTRAL ILLINOIS– We do what we do every day for you, the viewer. It’s only fitting that we round out 2019 counting down the top 10 most notable stories of the year all based on poll results you gave us.

#10: Record-breaking Temperatures

For Central Illinois in the #10 spot is the record-breaking negative temperatures. Barges on the Illinois River saw decreased tows. In Bradford, people were forced to evacuate their homes after high winds took down 38 sub-transmission poles and McLean County truck drivers opted to stay in trucks rather than head to warming stations.

“I try to stay in the truck as much as possible when its this cold because man I mean, right now the temperature is amazing,” said Antwon Murphy.

#9: #AntiBlackISU

In Normal, a clash over scheduling homecoming events. Members of the Black Homecoming Committee at Illinois State University protested what they say was a negative racial climate on campus.

“It’s all about respect, respecting your neighbor, your roommate, someone who passes by you on campus,” said Olivia Mennel an ISU Freshman. “They may be a majority but we are also people and we are all human, therefore, we all deserve the same treatment”

#8: Bradley’s NCAA Journey

The Bradley Braves’ return to the NCAA tournament. The Braves put their dancing shoes on for the first time since 2006 to face off against 2-seed Michigan State.

“I wish them well,” said Gary Smith. “I know it’s gonna be a tough game. But you guys are playing at your peaks, so keep it up! I wish them well.”

Though the Braves lost to the Spartans, the team hopes the experience will pay dividends come the 2020 season.

#7: Shooting death of four-year-old Jeremiah Ward

In May, a 22 round shot spotter alert claimed the life of a four-year-old boy. Peorians still searching for answers for the shooting death of Jeremiah Ward.

“To the person that’s responsible, to the person or persons that’s responsible.. your soul is never going to be at peace,” said Peoria Police.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

#6: Kim Blickenstaff’s community investments

From Peoria Heights, to downtown Peoria, to Spring Bay, Kim Blickenstaff’s multi-million dollars investments in the community comes in at number six.

The entrepreneur has taken on projects like a 15 to 20 million dollar renovation of the Armory in Peoria. Building an apartment complex and neighborhood restaurant in the Heights and restoring the Scottish Rite Cathedral.

“I point out that we once had a very vibrant theatre community,” said Kim Blickenstaff. “You know, back in the tens, twenties, thirties, forties. And we’ve lost a handful or more of our best theatres, such as the palace. We lost the Alto, the Orpheum.”

Declining membership at the Scottish Rite Cathedral led to the property being put up for sale in 2018.

Come back tomorrow to see the full updated list with numbers 5 through 1.