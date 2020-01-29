Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
State News
National News
Political News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
WMBD This Morning
Top Stories
Good Day Central Illinois
Top Stories
Dream Center is making prom dreams come true for the 9th year
Video
Top Stories
East Peoria Mayor focuses on budget, future development in State of the City address
2020 Easterseals Telethon phone lines now open
Video
Remarkable Women: Carol Merna announced as ‘Central Illinois’ Woman of the Year’
Video
Princeville man found guilty of killing his parents sentenced to life in prison
Video
Weather
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Zach’s Weather Whys
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
Local Sports
Sports
High School Sports
Boot Camp
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Big Race – Daytona
Masters Report
Extra Effort Award
Top Stories
Morton Ready For State Weekend
Video
Top Stories
Illini, ISU Hoops Lose Thursday
Video
Boys Basketball Regional Recap for March 4, 2020
Video
Boys Basketball Sectional Highlights from March 4, 2020
Video
Three-Sport Peoria Christian Star Chooses Quincy Soccer
Video
Community
Remarkable Women of Central Illinois
Black History Month
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
The Mel Robbins Show
Active Life With Bob Larson
Million Dollar Community Investment
Living Well
Easterseals
Destination Illinois
Veterans Voices
Community Calendar
Lottery
Horoscopes
Peoria Park District
Marketplace
Open For Business
Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Get Local
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Work For Us
Text Alerts
Newsletter Signup
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Princeville man found guilty of killing his parents sentenced to life in prison
Top Stories
2020 Easterseals Telethon phone lines now open
Video
Remarkable Women: Carol Merna announced as ‘Central Illinois’ Woman of the Year’
Video
Princeville man found guilty of killing his parents sentenced to life in prison
Video
WHAT’S YOUR STORY: Mauries Sugar Shoppe continues its legacy in central Illinois
Video
Peoria Fire Department recognizes 13-year-old who performed CPR on his brother
Video
More Top Stories Headlines
Exclusive poll shows Joe Biden ahead of Bernie Sanders in Missouri presidential primary
A sensory museum that comes to you
Video
Peoria man pulls baby out of burning vehicle, saves her life
Video
Washington Elementary in Bloomington welcome special visitors
Video
More than 400 Peoria children to benefit from Walmart’s $10,000 donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters
Video
5th case of COVID-19 confirmed in Illinois
Video
Former U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock comes out as gay in Instagram post
Video
Bloomington police investigate overnight stabbing
Dream Center Peoria taking their mission to the streets
Video
Man shot in Peoria overnight
Trending Stories
Peoria man pulls baby out of burning vehicle, saves her life
Video
Weather
Princeville man found guilty of killing his parents sentenced to life in prison
Video
Peoria Fire Department recognizes 13-year-old who performed CPR on his brother
Video
Remembering Mitchell Janssen: Baseball star, pilot, loyal friend
Video
Top Videos
PROMise of Hope 2020
Video
Easterseals 2020 Telethon
Video
Easterseals 2020 Telethon
Video
Easterseals 2020 Telethon
Video
Remarkable Women Winner
Video
Jose Ramirez found guilty for murdering his parents
Video
More Local News
Latest Local News
Dream Center is making prom dreams come true for the 9th year
Video
East Peoria Mayor focuses on budget, future development in State of the City address
2020 Easterseals Telethon phone lines now open
Video
Remarkable Women: Carol Merna announced as ‘Central Illinois’ Woman of the Year’
Video
Princeville man found guilty of killing his parents sentenced to life in prison
Video
More Local News