11,101 new cases of Coronavirus in Illinois Thursday, 196 new deaths

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 11,101 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 196 additional deaths. 

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 823,531 cases, including 13,861 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 114,503 specimens for a total 11,481,848. 

As of last night, 5,138 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 1,081 patients were in the ICU and 606 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. 

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Dec. 3 –9 is 9.5%.  

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 3 –9 is 11.4%.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National Unemployment Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News