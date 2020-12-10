11,101 new cases of Coronavirus in Illinois Thursday, 196 new deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 11,101 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 196 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 823,531 cases, including 13,861 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 114,503 specimens for a total 11,481,848.

As of last night, 5,138 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,081 patients were in the ICU and 606 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Dec. 3 –9 is 9.5%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 3 –9 is 11.4%.