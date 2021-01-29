122 new cases of COVID-19, 6 additional deaths reported in McLean County

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 122 new cases of COVID-19 and six deaths bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 13,768 and the death toll to 152.

The deaths reported include one male and one female in their 90s who were associated with long-term care facilities as well as two males in their 80s, one male in his 90s, and one female in her 90s not associated with long-term care facilities.

At this time, 503 individuals are isolating at home and 13,092 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 213,400 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 6.5%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 5.0% through Jan. 28.

Since Jan. 22, 366 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

Currently, 21 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 73% of ICU beds in use, 88% of total beds in use, and 18 individuals hospitalized for COVID-19.