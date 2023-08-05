WASHINGTON Ill. (WMBD) — Saturday was the 16th annual St. Jude Run from Washington to Peoria.

Runners could run up to 26 miles from five points in Washington to the Peoria Civic Center.

Run Coordinator Dominic Lang said he’ll fight to end cancer until that dream becomes a reality.

“Just keep growing and just keep raising money until we don’t have to,” said Lang. “And that’s every single St. Jude Runner has that same mindset. We do here in Washington, we just keep going, and we do what we can to help the kids and the families of St. Jude.”

Brooke Nussbaum is in her 10th year running for St. Jude and said they saved her brother’s life when he was diagnosed with cancer.

“My little brother was diagnosed with a-l-l years ago,” said Nussbaum. “It has now been over seventeen years, and he is cancer-free, so we have St. Jude to thank for that. So my whole family is involved we’ve always run, and my mom does the telethon, so St. Jude is a big part of our hearts.”

In her many years participating in the run, Nussbaum has never had to deal with rain but said she’s up for the challenge.

“This is the first year it’s rained when I’ve run, so this is a little interesting,” she said. “We’re all worried about wet shoes and the elements, but we understand if kids can go through what they go through with cancer, then we can run in the rain.”

The St. Jude Washington run has raised more than $3.5 million in 16 years.