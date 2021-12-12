200 kids will get their own beds this Christmas

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 200 kids will sleep in their very own bed this Christmas thanks to a new partnership.

Ashley Furniture and Peoria Friendship House teamed together for the very first time to make it all happen.

It’s called the Sugar Plum Project and local kids will get the chance to pick out their own beds to take home.

The owner of Ashley Furniture, Ellen Hooke said to help promote the project the public was invited to enjoy more than 15 local vendors Sunday. People also had the chance to win raffles and prizes which will benefit the Peoria Friendship House.

“Lots of other vendors are doing giveaways frothy bottom is outside and 100% of the proceeds from todays event are going to go to the friendship house donation to be able to pay for the beds and the sheets,” said Hooke.

Ashley Furniture will deliver the beds to the kids Saturday December 18.