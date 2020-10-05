24th annual Bark in Park event goes virtual, aims to raise $40,000 to help animals

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Humane Society‘s biggest fundraising event is going online.

The Society hosted its 24th annual Bark in the Park event Sunday but decided to celebrate virtually while complying with social distancing guidelines.

Traditionally, people would be able to come out in public, walk their pets, socialize, and donate to the fundraiser. This year, people were able to join the virtual walk and participate outside or in their own homes.

Kitty Yanko, an education coordinator with the society, said this year’s event began with a Facebook Live Kick-Off. She said this included the announcement of cash raffles, Mutt Show winners, top donation winners, and more.

Yanko said proceeds from the event support the PHS’s mission of prevention of animal cruelty, rehabilitation of sick and injured shelter animals, promotion of pets for adoption, pet therapy visits, and more. She said donations are instrumental in helping them fulfill their cause.

“We were really excited to see people sending in donations and supporting us even though we weren’t together in person,” Yanko said. “We are continuing to do everything that we always do to help people and animals in Peoria and so this event is just the kickoff of our fundraising efforts throughout the whole year to help animals.”

Yanko said the society has raised about $23,000 of its $40,000 goal. She said she’s asking for everyone to get their Bark in the Park donations in by Oct. 15.

She said donations can be made online through their website’s donation page or they can be mailed in.

