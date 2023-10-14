PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Dozens of people came out Saturday morning to the East Bluff Community Center in Peoria for the 2nd annual Run the Bluff 5K.

Participants could run the 5K or do a fun 1-mile walk through the East Bluff community.

The East Bluff Community Center offers boys and girls clubs, drug and alcohol classes, and after-school programs for kids.

The Community Center Executive Director Jenny Winne said all the money raised goes back into the Community Center.

“We just wanted to highlight our neighborhoods, the school, and just what’s going on in the Bluff, and it’s just been amazing getting that support from all over the city,” said Winne. “This keeps our lights on, our doors open and all our programs thriving in the East Bluff. So to see these people come out, make the run, people that have donated, our sponsors, they’ve all been amazing, and it’s just a testament to how important this building is to the East Bluff.”

The first runner crossed the finish line just under 17 minutes after starting. After the run, participants were offered a full pancake breakfast.