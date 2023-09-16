PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Coalition of Central Illinois Motorcyclists held its 32nd annual Bikers Against Hunger parade Saturday afternoon.

Hundreds of bikers cruised from the Itoo Society Hall in Peoria to the Kingston Mines Park in Kingston.

Along with the parade, the bikers hosted a live auction raising money for the hungry and needy in the Peoria area.

Ben Madigan has been a part of the parade for 20 years and said that the parade has grown but the mission has always stayed the same.

“Help those in need, the homeless, those that are hungry, those that need shelter, and this event that is put on by the coalition of Illinois motorcyclists, exactly what we are doing helping through these two charitable organizations. I love it, it’s a pleasure doing it,” said Madigan.

He said the event has raised more than $600,000 dollars in the 32 years of the parade.