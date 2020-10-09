34th Annual East Peoria Firefighter Memorial Service Sunday

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of East Peoria will host the annual Firefighter Memorial Service honors in memory of the four East Peoria firefighters who died in the line of duty in 1959, 1972 and 1980 this Sunday.

The service will take place on Sunday, Oct. 11 at 2 p.m. at the Central Fire Station, 201 W. Washington Street in East Peoria.

The ceremony will feature violin and bagpipe music, the EPFD Honor Guard presenting the colors, spoken biographies of the fallen firefighters and the bell-ringing ceremony.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 ceremony will be streamlined from previous years. Social distancing guidelines will be observed.

At the ceremony’s conclusion, the recipients of the Fire Department Employee of the Year and the Greg Underhill Service Above Self Award will be announced.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected