TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s time to “be real and be yourself” at the Tazewell County Teen Conference this Thursday.

The 35th annual conference includes teens interacting with other students, as well as learning about relevant youth topics. It will take place at Illinois Central College’s East Peoria campus and will feature around 400 high school and junior high students from 20 area schools.

Craig Stickling is a school counselor at Broadmoor Junior High in Pekin, and said it is a great event for teenagers.

“They’re looking at exploring self-awareness. They’re looking at exploring topics that are relevant to junior high students, and also looking at a piece of that leadership and how to build some leadership pieces in that,” he said.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Jim Love. He speaks about authentic leadership as well as mental health.