40th Annual Peoria Irish Festival will continue this year, headliners announced

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The 40th Annual Peoria Irish Festival is on this year, after leaders canceled last year’s event.

The festival will take place the last weekend of August on the Peoria Riverfront.

“It’s on the riverfront, it’s outdoors, there’s plenty of distance for people, so we are charging full steam ahead. We are very excited about having it. We believe it will happen,” said Entertainment Chair Tom McConnaughay.

On Wednesday, March 17, leaders announced several artists who will perform this year. The list includes Scythian, Eileen Ivers, Boxing Banjo, the Gothard Sisters, Byrne Brothers, Bohola, and Adam & Jon.

McConnaughay said he thinks people will be able to celebrate comfortably.

“We’re anticipating that any adult that wants a vaccine will get one by the end of July, and people will be ready for a good time by the end of August,” said McConnaughay.

Advance tickets are on sale now for $9 for single day admission or $25 for three-day access.