PEKIN Ill.(WMBD) — Tens of thousands of people spent their Sunday in Mineral Springs Park in Pekin for the last day of the 51st annual Marigold Festival. This year’s theme is “Marigolds on the Menu.”

Festival chair Charles Robertson is a professional chef and helped create this years culinary centered theme.

“When we were talking in the committee what do we want to do for 2023, they said well we have to do something cooking related because it’s Chef Charles that’s the chair and from there marigold on the menu was born,” said Robertson.

Staples of the fest include Art in the Park featuring more than 200 hundred vendors and festive foods.

Robertson said many travel long distances every year for the marigold festival.

“For a lot of people, even if they don’t live in Pekin anymore but grew up in Pekin, a lot of them come back because they have marigold memories growing up and they want to come back and be with friends and family and share this wonderful tradition we have here in Pekin,” said Robertson.

Ryan Schneider has been attending the fest for more than 15 years and he said the community bond is what keeps the fest going for more than half a century.

“The bond this is a place where everyone can go to spend time together and see what people are doing and understand and it’s just for everybody to bond in one place,” said Schneider.