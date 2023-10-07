CANTON Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds came out to Jones Park in Canton to kick off the start of the 55th annual Spoon River Valley Scenic Drive fall festival.

Amanda Sampson helped coordinate the fun and said the fest adds significant historic value to Central Illinois.

“It is a 50-year-long festival it’s been going on for fifty-some years, so it’s more of, its been talked about from your grandparents and your parents and there are so many vendors that offer so many different arts and crafts and food so it’s just a very large festival and it’s just historic,” said Sampson.

She said every year the fest is the largest event in Fulton and Knox counties.

“This fest brings in a lot of tourism and the dollar amounts associated with tourism, this is the largest event for Fulton County and Knox County as well. It gives lots of exposure to our communities and lots of sales tax dollars in tourism,” said Sampson.

The fest will continue this weekend and will wrap up on October 16th.