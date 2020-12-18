6 deaths, 243 new cases of COVID-19 in tri-county area

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Six deaths and 243 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county area on Friday.

Four deaths were reported in Tazewell County:

  • Female, 80s
  • Female, 80s, resident of Aperion Morton Villa, currently experiencing an outbreak
  • Female, 100s, resident of Aperion Morton Villa, currently experiencing an outbreak
  • Male, 90s, resident of Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton, currently experiencing an outbreak

Two deaths were reported in Peoria County:

  • Male, 70s, University Rehab
  • Male, 70s, Sharon Elms

Peoria County is now reporting 11,901 cases, Tazewell 9,122 and Woodford 2,458. There are 337 total deaths in the tri-county area. Collectively there are 23,481 cases.

