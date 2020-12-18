6 deaths, 243 new cases of COVID-19 in tri-county area

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Six deaths and 243 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county area on Friday.

Four deaths were reported in Tazewell County:

Female, 80s

Female, 80s, resident of Aperion Morton Villa, currently experiencing an outbreak

Female, 100s, resident of Aperion Morton Villa, currently experiencing an outbreak

Male, 90s, resident of Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton, currently experiencing an outbreak

Two deaths were reported in Peoria County:

Male, 70s, University Rehab

Male, 70s, Sharon Elms

Peoria County is now reporting 11,901 cases, Tazewell 9,122 and Woodford 2,458. There are 337 total deaths in the tri-county area. Collectively there are 23,481 cases.