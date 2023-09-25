PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Art Guild held its 61st annual Fine Art Fair Sunday afternoon.

Thousands of people went out to Peoria’s Riverfront to check out all different forms of art. From pottery to wood workings to painting and live performance, there was a little something for everyone.

Executive director Shannon Cox said the art community is very real in Central Illinois and people come from far and wide just to experience the fest.

“Its such a strong and vibrant art community in Peoria and our artists that are visiting notice that. They love our city they love what’s going on here they love our fair and so we’re proud of that here in Peoria and we hope people can come and experience that for themselves,” said Cox.

More than 100 artists were set up for the art fest.