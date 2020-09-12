77 news cases in McLean County

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Saturday, the McLean County Health Department reported 77 new cases of COVID-19.
The update shows there are 2,879 cases in McLean County and 1,385 people are self-isolating at home. Five people are hospitalized with two of them in intensive care. There are 1,471 people considered recovered.
More than 59,00 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.7%. The rolling 7-day positivity is 9.2%.
