77 news cases in McLean County

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Saturday, the McLean County Health Department reported 77 new cases of COVID-19.

The update shows there are 2,879 cases in McLean County and 1,385 people are self-isolating at home. Five people are hospitalized with two of them in intensive care. There are 1,471 people considered recovered.

More than 59,00 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.7%. The rolling 7-day positivity is 9.2%.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

National Unemployment Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News